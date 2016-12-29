UFC Champion Amanda Nunes Endorses TEN Spring Water By Alkalife Ahead Of UFC 207

Ahead of the biggest fight of her career against mega-star Ronda Rousey in the main event of Friday’s UFC 207 pay-per-view in Las Vegas, Nevada, the first Brazilia UFC Women’s Champion Amanda Nunes has signed on with TEN Spring Water by Alkalife.

Featured below is the official press release issued this week with the details on Nunes’ new partnership with the Alkalife company.

Nunes makes the first defense of her UFC Women’s Bantamweight Title against Rousey in the headline bout at Friday’s UFC 207: Nunes vs. Rousey PPV event at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

UFC Champion Amanda “Lioness” Nunes Endorses TEN Spring Water

Mixed Martial Arts Pro Athlete Endorses Health Benefits of Alkaline Hydration

MIAMI, Fla. (December 28, 2016) — TEN spring water by Alkalife announces that Ultimate Fighting Championship’s (UFC) Amanda “Lioness” Nunes will join the growing list of high-profile athletes who endorse its popular brand. TEN is America’s premium alkaline bottled spring water with the highest pH of any bottled water (10pH). Ranked #1 in the UFC women’s bantamweight division, Nunes will be promoting the many health benefits of electrolyte-rich high alkaline water. She is scheduled to defend her title on December 30th versus Ronda Rousey in Las Vegas.

With the alkaline hydration, diet and lifestyle gaining in popularity, the demand for products such as TEN spring water is booming. Consumption of alkaline water is associated with improved acid-base balance and hydration status (SOURCE: Journal of International Society of Sports Medicine). TEN spring water offers customers the highest pH of any bottled water brand and is the only high pH water (bottled waters above 9pH) that is also sourced from natural springs.

“Amanda is a tremendous athlete with the fighting spirit of a champion, and her dedication to elite fitness aligns perfectly with our brand,” said Jose Fernandez, chief executive officer of Alkalife. “We are honored to gain this endorsement from an athlete of Amanda’s caliber and are excited to welcome her to Team TEN. We look forward to partnering with her to help spread the word about this extraordinary water.”

Nunes, who won her UFC title belt against Miesha Tate on July 19, 2016, has won her last four fights and six of her last ten. Originally from Salvador, Brazil, she resides in Miami and trains in Coconut Creek, Florida with the renowned American Top Team, considered one of the world’s most elite MMA training organizations. The 28-year old UFC star’s training regimen includes hydration with TEN spring water by Alkalife.

“I’m working my hardest every day to improve myself as a mixed martial artist and be the best fighter I can be,” says Nunes. “I need to stay hydrated when I train so I choose the purest water with the highest pH and electrolytes. I’m proud to represent TEN spring water.”

Amanda Nunes’ fans and followers on social media will see this outstanding mixed marital arts athlete sporting the signature TEN spring water bottle. TEN spring water is available at local supermarkets in two sizes — half liter six-packs and one liter bottles. Consumers can also order TEN on Amazon Prime.

About TEN Spring Water

TEN spring water by Alkalife offers the highest pH water available at 10pH, and is an optimal combination of alkaline minerals rich with electrolytes, sourced from pure, natural springs. Rich with electrolytes, TEN is sourced and bottled right from pure, natural springs; unlike most bottled water — including other alkaline and electrolyte water — that is sourced from municipal sources (filtered tap water) or limestone aquifers which can deliver non-absorbable calcium. TEN spring water is available in half liter six-packs and one liter bottles at supermarkets throughout the southeast United States, specialty markets in the United States and online at Amazon.com. Visit www.alkalifeten.com for more information.