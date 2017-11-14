UFC Champion Amanda Nunes Named to Forbes ’30 Under 30′ List

UFC female bantamweight champion Amanda Nunes was named to the Forbes “30 Under 30” list, as the lone MMA fighter selected.

Nunes, who is 15-4 overall and 8-1 inside the Octagon, is expected to return to action in early 2018. She has successfully defended her title vs. Ronda Rousey and Valentina Shevchenko after winning it vs. Miesha Tate.

The 29-year-old is listed with fellow athletes such as Jose Altuve, Canelo Alvarez, Sloane Stephens and Julio Jones on the list.

Here is what Forbes had to say about Nunes:

“She sent shockwaves through the UFC world by defeating Ronda Rousey in just 48 seconds. The first openly gay champion for the sport, Nunes is the reigning women’s bantamweight champion with a 15-4 record. Nunes has an endorsement deal with TEN spring water.”