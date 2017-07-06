UFC Champion Amanda Nunes Out to Prove She Can Keep Evolving

Amanda Nunes says she’ll show she can adapt inside the Octagon.

This Saturday night (July 8), Nunes will defend her Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) women’s bantamweight title against Valentina Shevchenko. The title bout takes place inside the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada and will headline UFC 213.

During a recent appearance on the “UFC Unfiltered” podcast, “The Lioness” talked about the attention she received after defeating Miesha Tate and Ronda Rousey (via MMAMania.com):

“Everybody knows how it was with the Ronda promo. I think I got more attention against Miesha than when I defended my belt, when I was champion. I got more attention when I was the challenger than when I was the champion. I still have to keep proving myself, I have to keep winning and put on a show. It’s not going to be easy — it takes time until people realize ‘she’s the real deal’ or whatever they’re gonna think. It’s long, but one day people will think I’m the best here.”

Nunes went on to say that despite being champion and defending her title successfully, she still has something to prove.

“I think the thing that I have to show is that I can keep evolving and winning fights, but I’m okay with that. My whole life has been like that. This thing doesn’t bother me because it is what it is. If you have to go through this, I’m stronger for going through this.”