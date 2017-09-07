UFC Champion Cris Cyborg Follows in Conor McGregor’s Footsteps, Secures Boxing License

When Conor McGregor made it known that he was serious about a boxing fight with Floyd Mayweather, Cris Cyborg was one of many that stated similar interests.

Now, the reigning UFC female featherweight champion has taken that first step, obtaining her boxing license by the California Athletic Commission.

Cyborg, who scored a victory over Tonya Evinger at UFC 214, was issued a federal boxing ID by the commission, according to information from MMA Fighting.

The Brazilian has been posting training videos with herself and two-time Olympic boxing gold medalist Claressa Shields on social media. Shields is 4-0 as a pro and holds the WBO and IBF title.