UFC Champion Demetrious Johnson Unsure of UFC 215 Pay

Typically, when a fight is called off late in the game, the UFC will still supply the planned fight check.

UFC flyweight champion Demetrious Johnson, though, remains in the dark about receiving any potential payment for his scrapped UFC 215 main event fight with Ray Borg.

Borg was forced out of the contest late last week after becoming ill. “Mighty Mouse” remained in Edmonton to help with promotional work. Johnson did confirm that all sides are working to reschedule the fight for UFC 216 next month, which might have something to do with his paycheck.

“Usually if it’s a quick turnaround, then typically they do not pay the athletes,” Johnson said in an interview on The MMA Hour (thanks to MMA Fighting for the quotes). “Hopefully they do make things happen on Oct. 7, if it’s possible, then I can get a pay check. As far as I’m concerned, my black ass should be going to the bank and depositing a check right now and taking my kids to school. But that’s not the case right now.”

Johnson was looking break the record for consecutive title defenses with a win over Borg. If the fight is moved to UFC 216, it would likely serve in the co-main event role, as the promotional is already touting Tony Ferguson-Kevin Lee for the interim lightweight belt.

“I didn’t get a pay check, so I’m still searching for my pay check,” Johnson said. “They said I have to fight and make weight Oct. 7. Then I’m coming to fight and collecting cash.”