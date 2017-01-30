UFC Champion Jose Aldo is Thinking About ‘Having Career in Boxing’

Add Jose Aldo to the list of Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) fighters who wish to enter a boxing ring.

The current UFC featherweight champion hopes to join the likes of Conor McGregor and Nate Diaz in his pursuit of a boxing bout. Back in November, McGregor obtained his boxing license in the state of California. Two months later, Diaz applied for a boxing license in Nevada.

Aldo recently sat down with Combate TV (via MMAFighting.com). The champion said he didn’t want to be handed big match-ups if he decided to make the jump:

“First of all, it’s not about money. I want to keep it clear. Thank God the UFC and MMA gave me a lot of stuff. Yes, I think about having a career in boxing, but I want to start from the bottom, start from zero. I want to get ranked and one day fight for a belt. I don’t want to fight just to fight, for money, to go after big fights and challenge a great champion.”

It’s clear that Aldo still has some work to do inside the Octagon. He and interim title holder Max Holloway are destined for a unification bout. The contest will not be materialized at UFC 208 due to Holloway’s swollen foot.

Regardless, Aldo has a lofty goal when it comes to boxing. Not only does he want to compete inside a boxing ring, he wants to win one of the sport’s top prizes.

“I respect every boxer, but I want to start from the bottom. I want a career in boxing. That was my biggest dream, to one day become champion in MMA and boxing. That is my biggest dream.”

Aldo has not been booked to defend his championship yet. One thing seems apparent, “Blessed” isn’t interested in playing the waiting game.