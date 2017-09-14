UFC Champion Max Holloway in no Rush to Return, Wants New Contract

Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) featherweight title holder Max Holloway is waiting for a new contract.

“Blessed” captured the undisputed featherweight gold when he finished Jose Aldo back in June. The win put Holloway’s winning streak at 11. He hasn’t lost a bout since Aug. 2013 and that was against reigning lightweight champion Conor McGregor.

Speaking to KHON2, Holloway said he isn’t frustrated with how his negotiations with the UFC are going:

“Now we’re just taking it one step at a time still yet. I can’t force something. I’m not going to rush something. I’m not going to get mad over something that I have no control over. Like I said, I can control my feelings and that’s what I am focusing on, myself. It’s only giving me more time to get better, you know? Don’t poke the bear. They’re poking at me right now, but they’re going to see on fight night, so I can’t wait. I’m only getting better.”

The champion then said he feels he’s due for better paydays.

“I’m just asking for a fair shake. You see a lot of these guys, a lot of these other champions making what they’re making. I’m not trying to take anything away from them, but I feel like I’m one of the more exciting fighters under contract in the UFC. At the end of the day, I’m the king. I’m in my throne, you know? If you want to come see me, come see me.”