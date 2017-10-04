UFC Champion Michael Bisping Lands on ‘Conan’ This Evening

UFC middleweight champion Michael Bisping will discuss his upcoming title defense vs. Georges St-Pierre, his role in movies and more when he appears on “CONAN” Thursday night on TBS.

The program airs at 11 p.m. ET.

Bisping is scheduled to be one of the featured guests on the show. “The Count” returns to action in November at UFC 217 when he faces GSP at Madison Square Garden.

He’s also appeared in several movies over his career, including a role in the recent “xXx” film with Vin Diesel.