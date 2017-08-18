UFC Champion Stipe Miocic ‘Probably’ Fights Again Before 2017 End

UFC heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic has put together an impressive run since 2014.

Miocic holds stoppage wins vs. former UFC titleholders Junior dos Santos, Fabricio Werdum and Andrei Arlovski, along with victories vs. one-time title contenders Alistair Overeem and Mark Hunt.

This past May, Miocic (17-2) claimed his second title defense when he finished dos Santos inside of the first round. That tied the record in the UFC by a heavyweight, as the Ohio native joined Randy Couture, Tim Sylvia, Brock Lesnar and Cain Velasquez.

So, when will we see the “baddest man on the planet” compete again?

“I’ll probably fight again this year, by the end of the year,” Miocic told Submission Radio. “The ball’s in (the UFC’s) court, so we’ll see. You’ll find out when I find out.”

Miocic has been pushing for a new contract following his string of victories. He’s also looking to follow Conor McGregor’s path and meet current boxing heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua.

“I just said, ‘Hey, why don’t you put the best heavyweight in the world in boxing against MMA,'” Miocic said. “That would be great and it’s a great fight and the money fight, too. I also think it’d just be great. I’ve boxed before, I know how to box, I do a lot of boxing and it’s going to be an amazing challenge for me.”