UFC Champion Stipe Miocic Says He’s Perfectly Fine Being Himself

With two successful Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) heavyweight title defenses, Stipe Miocic is quickly becoming an all-time great.

While that may sound premature, Miocic is already just one successful title defense away from breaking the UFC record for heavyweight champions. He’s tied with Cain Velasquez. While he’s all business inside the Octagon, Miocic is a kid at heart outside of it.

Miocic displayed his goofy side during the UFC 211 Embedded series. During the UFC 211 post-fight press conference, Miocic said he wouldn’t change a thing about his personality (via MMAJunkie.com):

“Listen, I’m going to be me. What you see on ‘Embedded,’ that is how I am 24-7 – 24 hours a day, seven days a week, 365 days a year. That’s exactly how I am.”

The 265-pound ruler is such a jokester, he doesn’t know how his wife withstands him.

“I’m surprised my wife hasn’t left me yet, because I put her through a lot of (expletive). But I’m never going to change. They want to promote me? Awesome. But I’m not going to beg about it. I’m going to be the guy I am: a Midwest boy that loves to fight and loves to win, and he’s a fireman.”

Miocic finished Junior dos Santos in the first round last night (May 13) at UFC 211. Let us know, has the game of hot potato with the heavyweight title ended thanks to Stipe Miocic?