UFC Champion Tyron Woodley Suffers Torn Labrum

By
Dana Becker
-

Current UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley isn’t ready to pack it in for 2017 just yet.

But Woodley could be sidelined for several months if he’s unable to fix his torn labrum.

Woodley is trying to fix the injury through other measures besides surgery, including stem cells and PRP.

Earlier this year, Woodley defended his belt vs. Demian Maia, adding to his successful title defense vs. Stephen Thompson.

