UFC Champion Tyron Woodley Teases 2017 Return to Action

It was expected that Tyron Woodley would wait to return to 2018.

The reigning UFC welterweight champion, though, might have a change of plans.

Working the FOX Sports post-fight show Saturday for UFC Fight Night 120, Woodley teased some upcoming news regarding such a return.

“You might be seeing me this year at some point,” he said. “Just stay turned. I may have some news next week.”

Woodley could be locked in at the year-ending UFC 219 card in December, as no main event has been announced for the Las Vegas card. A potential grudge match with Colby Covington could be booked after Covington picked up a win over Demian Maia.