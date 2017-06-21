UFC Champions Conor McGregor, Demetrious Johnson Earn ESPY Nominations

UFC lightweight champion Conor McGregor and flyweight titleholder Demetrious Johnson were both nominated by ESPN for the “Best Fighter” award to be handed out next month during the 2017 ESPY show.

McGregor, who won the award last year, is also nominated in the “Best Breakthrough Athlete” and “Best International Athlete” categories. He is scheduled to meet Floyd Mayweather in August in a boxing match.

Johnson, who tied the UFC record with his 12th consecutive title defense, earned his first nomination. The other fighters in the “Best Fighter” award include boxers Terence Crawford, Gennady Golovkin and Andre Ward.

The ESPYs take place July 12 from Los Angeles and air live on ABC.