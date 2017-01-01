UFC Champions Michael Bisping & Tyron Woodley Want Catchweight Bout

Welterweight champ @twooodley wants to throw down. Calling me out at the weekend. I'm down for whatever so if you wanna do it T-wood. Let's go. @ufc @danawhite A video posted by Mikebisping (@mikebisping) on Jan 1, 2017 at 12:56pm PST

Fight fans may soon have a mega bout to look forward to, though it may not be what they were expecting. Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) title holders Michael Bisping and Tyron Woodley may be going toe-to-toe down the road.

Bisping holds the middleweight strap, while Woodley is the welterweight ruler. The two happen to be colleagues for the UFC panel on FOX Sports. The next likely challenger for “The Count” is Yoel Romero, while “The Chosen One” will probably have another date with Stephen Thompson.

Neither bout has been signed and Woodley has made it a point to try to get fights that will draw big money. He’s called out Nick Diaz, Georges St. Pierre, and has ruffled feathers with lightweight king Conor McGregor.

“The Count” is no stranger to big fights himself. Bisping has traded leather with the likes of Anderson Silva, Rashad Evans, Dan Henderson, and of course Luke Rockhold. Could “T-Wood” be next?

On his Instagram account, Bisping shared a conversation he and Woodley had backstage at UFC 207. The two were talking about a potential fight at 180 pounds. Bisping said he currently weighs more than “little guy” Woodley.

While one may assume the video was all in good fun or a troll post, Woodley said, “I’m a hundred percent serious, dead ass.” The two shook hands at the end of the video and agreed to a May date. They also agreed to not put their titles on the line.

Woodley’s last bout was a majority draw against “Wonderboy” at UFC 205 in New York City. “The Chosen One” retained his title and while the fight was a draw, it was clear he did the most damage. Bisping’s last fight was a war with Dan Henderson. The middleweight champ survived two knockdowns to keep his gold and remain unbeaten on UK soil.