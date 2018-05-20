UFC Chile Bonuses: Andrea Lee’s Debut Earns ‘Fight of The Night’

Andrea Lee has nabbed some extra cash in her Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) debut.

UFC Chile took place last night (May 19) inside Movistar Arena in Santiago, Chile. In the main event, Kamaru Usman defeated Demian Maia via unanimous decision. Tatiana Suarez submitted Alexa Grasso in the first round and Dominick Reyes stopped Jared Cannonier inside three minutes.

We also saw hometown favorite Diego Rivas take on Guido Cannetti. Rivas ended up falling short via unanimous decision. Vicente Luque vs. Chad Laprise got the main card started. Luque crumbled Laparise in the opening frame and finished him off with ground-and-pound.

We also had some solid preliminary action. Alexandre Pantoja took a significant step forward in the flyweight division when he defeated Brandon Moreno via unanimous decision. Plus, Poliana Botelho defeated Syuri Kondo in just 33 seconds, setting a record for the fastest strawweight finish in the UFC.

Fifty G’s Baby!

Andrea Lee was also featured on the main card. She took on Veronica Macedo in a bout that certainly wasn’t lacking in action. “KGB” earned a unanimous decision win over a tough opponent. The flyweights both earned $50,000 “Fight of The Night” bonuses.

Over on the prelims, Claudio Puelles took home a “Performance of the Night” bonus for his stunning comeback victory over Felipe Silva. Puelles was getting battered in the fight and at one point many called for the bout to be stopped in the third round. Just as all hope seemed to be lost, Puelles latched onto a kneebar to force the tap.

Rounding out the “Performance of the Night” bonuses was Gabriel Benitez. After dropping Humberto Bandenay early in the opening frame, Bentinez slammed his way out of an armbar. That slam followed by some punches put Bandenay to sleep in just 39 seconds.

Stick with MMANews.com for details on UFC Chile salaries, medical suspensions and Reebok payouts as they become available.