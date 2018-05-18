UFC Chile Ceremonial Weigh-ins Live Stream Tonight (May 18) at 6 p.m. ET

Before the big UFC Chile event tomorrow night (May 19), peep the live ceremonial weigh-ins.

Earlier today, 26 fighters on the UFC Chile card tipped the scales. All fights have been made official and every fighter on the card made weight. This of course includes headliners Demian Maia and Kamaru Usman. Maia will be fighting to remain in title contention, while Usman wants to elevate himself to a championship level.

The co-main event features a strawweight clash between Alexa Grasso and Tatiana Suarez. Both fighters are considered to be rising prospects in the 115-pound division. We’ll find out who emerges victorious tomorrow night.

Dominick Reyes will be in action representing a light heavyweight division in desperate need of younger talent who can deliver. A win over Jared Cannonier would certainly help that cause. Reyes is an undefeated prospect who has earned seven finishes in his eight career victories.

Bantamweights Guido Cannetti and Diego Rivas are set to collide as well. Andrea Lee will make her long anticipated UFC debut against Veronica Macedo. Starting the main card is going to be a welterweight clash between Chad Laprise and Vicente Luque.

Above is the live stream for the UFC Chile ceremonial weigh-ins. You will see fighters from the preliminaries to the main card pose for fans and the media. Stick with MMANews.com for live coverage of UFC Chile tomorrow night.