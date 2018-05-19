UFC Chile Highlights: Claudio Puelles Submits Felipe Silva

Claudio Puelles pulled off quite the comeback against Felipe Silva.

In a preliminary bout on the UFC Chile card, Puelles and Silva did battle inside the Movistar Arena in Santiago, Chile. Puelles was down in the fight and was battered in the second round. Silva came close to finishing the fight.

Puelles ended up pulling off what could be the comeback of 2018. In the final frame, Silva cracked and stunned Puelles. In a shocking turn of events, Puelles latched onto a kneebar and forced Silva to tap.

You can see video of the submission below:

Puelles improves his professional mixed martial arts record to 8-2. Meanwhile, Silva falls to 8-2. Silva has now lost two straight bouts. On the flip side, Puelles is now 3-1 in his last four outings. With the kneebar finish, Puelles now has five submission victories in his career. This was Silva’s first loss via submission.

