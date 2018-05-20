UFC Chile Highlights: Kamaru Usman Thwarts Demian Maia (Video)

UFC Chile is in the books and the highlights have rolled out.

In the main event of UFC Chile, welterweights Kamaru Usman and Demian Maia collided in Santiago, Chile. This was the most high-profile bout in Usman’s career. After earning a unanimous decision victory, one would think that the fights would only get bigger from here.

The fight wasn’t very exciting, although Usman did drop Maia in the fourth round. With that said, Usman’s ability to neutralize Maia certainly seems like a changing of the guard. Maia had no answer when he failed to secure takedowns.

See highlights of the dominant performance below:

Usman now extends his winning streak to 12. He hasn’t suffered a loss since May 2013. It was the only defeat of his professional mixed martial arts career. Usman finds himself in prime position for a potential bout with Tyron Woodley, Colby Covington, or Rafael dos Anjos in the future.

As for Maia, his time in title contention seems to have come to an end. At the age of 39, Maia is close to the end of his career. For the first time in his career, Maia is on a three-fight skid. He’s fallen short against Woodley, Covington, and now Usman.

What do you think should be next for Kamaru Usman?