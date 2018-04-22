UFC Chile: Ponzinibbio-Usman, Oezdemir-Shogun Cancelled

Ticket holders to the UFC Chile event next month got some awful news this weekend.

Combate was the first to report the news that Santiago Ponzinibbio has been removed from the scheduled main event against Kamaru Usman due to injury.

To make matters worse, Combate also broke the news that Volkan Oezdemir has suffered an injury and has been pulled from his scheduled co-main event fight against MMA legend and former UFC Light Heavyweight Champion Mauricio “Shogun” Rua.

According to multiple sources, UFC is looking at rescheduling the Oezdemir-Shogun fight for a later date, so the UFC Chile event will be losing that fight altogether. For now, an altered main event may remain, as promoters are looking for a replacement opponent to fight Usman on less than four weeks notice.

UFC Fight Night 129 is scheduled to take place from the Movistar Arena in Santiago, Chile on May 19.