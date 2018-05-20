UFC Chile Performance Guidelines Pay: Demian Maia Leads The Way

Demian Maia may have lost at UFC Chile, but he’s the top earner as far as Performance Guidelines pay is concerned.

Maia stepped up as a late replacement opponent in the main event of UFC Chile. Santiago Ponzinibbio was set to take on Kamaru Usman, but he was pulled from the card due to an injury. Usman ended up defeating Demian Maia via unanimous decision. “The Nigerian Nightmare” took home $5,000, while Maia nabbed $20,000.

In the co-main event, Tatiana Suarez made short work of Alexa Grasso. Suarez earned a submission victory inside three minutes. Suarez took home $3,500 in compliance pay, while Grasso nabbed $5,000.

Light heavyweight prospect Dominick Reyes proved there’s something to the hype that is surrounding him. He earned a TKO victory over Jared Cannonier in the opening frame. Reyes nabbed $3,500, while Cannoier made $5,000.

For her UFC debut, Andrea Lee took home $3,500 in compliance pay. Her opponent, Veronica Macedo earned the same amount. Diego Rivas and Guido Cannetti were handed $5,000 compliance checks following their battle.

Michel Prazeres came in second for Performance Guidelines pay. He earned $10,000 while his opponent, Zak Cummings, nabbed $5,000. Prazeres won the bout via split decision.

It’s important to note that the Performance Guidelines pay does not cover salaries or bonuses. See the full list of Performance Guidelines pay below (via MMAJunkie.com):

Kamaru Usman: $5,000

def. Demian Maia: $20,000

Tatiana Suarez: $3,500

def. Alexa Grasso: $5,000

Dominick Reyes: $3,500

def. Jared Cannonier: $5,000

Guido Cannetti: $5,000

def. Diego Rivas: $5,000

Andrea Lee: $3,500

def. Veronica Macedo: $3,500

Vicente Luque: $5,000

def. Chad Laprise: $5,000

Michel Prazeres: $10,000

def. Zak Cummings: $5,000

Alexandre Pantoja: $5,000

def. Brandon Moreno: $5,000

Poliana Botelho: $3,500

def. Syuri Kondo: $3,500

Gabriel Benitez: $5,000

def. Humberto Bandenay: $3,500

Enrique Barzola: $5,000

def. Brandon Davis: $3,500

Frankie Saenz: $5,000

def. Henry Briones: $5,000

Claudio Puelles: $3,500

def. Felipe Silva: $3,500

Are you surprised with these numbers or are they what you expected?