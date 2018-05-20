UFC Chile Performance Guidelines Pay: Demian Maia Leads The Way

Demian Maia may have lost at UFC Chile, but he’s the top earner as far as Performance Guidelines pay is concerned.
Maia stepped up as a late replacement opponent in the main event of UFC Chile. Santiago Ponzinibbio was set to take on Kamaru Usman, but he was pulled from the card due to an injury. Usman ended up defeating Demian Maia via unanimous decision. “The Nigerian Nightmare” took home $5,000, while Maia nabbed $20,000.
In the co-main event, Tatiana Suarez made short work of Alexa Grasso. Suarez earned a submission victory inside three minutes. Suarez took home $3,500 in compliance pay, while Grasso nabbed $5,000.
Light heavyweight prospect Dominick Reyes proved there’s something to the hype that is surrounding him. He earned a TKO victory over Jared Cannonier in the opening frame. Reyes nabbed $3,500, while Cannoier made $5,000.
For her UFC debut, Andrea Lee took home $3,500 in compliance pay. Her opponent, Veronica Macedo earned the same amount. Diego Rivas and Guido Cannetti were handed $5,000 compliance checks following their battle.
Michel Prazeres came in second for Performance Guidelines pay. He earned $10,000 while his opponent, Zak Cummings, nabbed $5,000. Prazeres won the bout via split decision.
It’s important to note that the Performance Guidelines pay does not cover salaries or bonuses. See the full list of Performance Guidelines pay below (via MMAJunkie.com):
Kamaru Usman: $5,000
def. Demian Maia: $20,000
Tatiana Suarez: $3,500
def. Alexa Grasso: $5,000
Dominick Reyes: $3,500
def. Jared Cannonier: $5,000
Guido Cannetti: $5,000
def. Diego Rivas: $5,000
Andrea Lee: $3,500
def. Veronica Macedo: $3,500
Vicente Luque: $5,000
def. Chad Laprise: $5,000
Michel Prazeres: $10,000
def. Zak Cummings: $5,000
Alexandre Pantoja: $5,000
def. Brandon Moreno: $5,000
Poliana Botelho: $3,500
def. Syuri Kondo: $3,500
Gabriel Benitez: $5,000
def. Humberto Bandenay: $3,500
Enrique Barzola: $5,000
def. Brandon Davis: $3,500
Frankie Saenz: $5,000
def. Henry Briones: $5,000
Claudio Puelles: $3,500
def. Felipe Silva: $3,500
