UFC Chile Post-Fight Press Conference Live Tonight (May 19)

Once the UFC Chile event has wrapped up, you can view a live stream of the post-fight press conference.

The event is taking place inside the Movistar Arena in Santiago, Chile. In the main event, welterweights Demian Maia and Kamaru Usman will collide. Maia is looking to avoid his third straight loss, while Usman is in search of a win that’ll catapult him to title contention.

The co-main event will see strawweights Alexa Grasso and Tatiana Suarez do battle. Also featured on the card is light heavyweight prospect Dominick Reyes. He will share the Octagon with Jared Cannonier.

That’s not all as bantamweights Diego Rivas and Guido Cannetti are also set to throw down. Andrea Lee will make her UFC debut when she meets Veronica Macedo. Getting the main card started will be a welterweight clash between Chad Laprise and Vicente Luque.

In addition to the main card bouts mentioned, there will be seven preliminary match-ups. Brandon Moreno vs. Alexandre Pantoja is expected to produce fireworks. Moreno was originally scheduled to compete against Ray Borg, but Borg had to pull out due to a family emergency.

Preliminary action begins at 6:30 p.m. ET on UFC Fight Pass. The action then transitions to FOX Sports 2 at 8 p.m. ET. Over on FOX Sports 1, you will see the main card live at 10 p.m. ET. MMANews.com will be providing live coverage of the event.

UFC Chile Presser Time

You can peep the live stream of the UFC Chile post-fight press conference above. Maia, Usman, and any standout fighters may attend the presser. It is expected to begin at 1:15 a.m. ET.

Fight fans, feel free to use the comment section below to discuss UFC Chile. Who were the top performers and who do you think will have the worst post-fight hangover?

Also as you watch the conference, feel free to talk about whose words stand out to you the most. Is there a saving grace for the losers and where do the winners go from here? There are tons of things to talk about, so get to it!