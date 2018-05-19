UFC Chile Predictions: Is This Kamaru Usman’s Time?

It’s almost time for UFC Chile.

Tonight (May 19), UFC Chile takes place inside the Movistar Arena in Santiago, Chile. The headliner will feature welterweight action. Demian Maia will go one-on-one with Kamaru Usman. In the co-main event, strawweights Alexa Grasso and Tatiana Suarez will collide.

Will this be Kamaru Usman’s coming-out party? Who will win the battle of the 115-pound prospects? Let’s get into the main card predictions:

Demian Maia vs. Kamaru Usman

It’s clear that Usman has youth on his side going into this match-up. While Usman is fighting for title contention, Maia is close to the end of his professional mixed martial arts career. It doesn’t help that Maia is going up against another wrestler given that he struggled against Tyron Woodley and Colby Covington.

Maia will go for leg trips, but I don’t see Usman allowing himself to be taken down. I can see “The Nigerian Nightmare” stuffing takedowns and getting the better of Maia on the feet for all five rounds. This could be a long one-sided affair.

Prediction: Kamaru Usman

Alexa Grasso vs. Tatiana Suarez

The booking of this bout is a bit surprising. Here you have two promising strawweights being matched up against one another. Alexa Grasso once had a ton of momentum, but that seems to have faded a bit after losing to Felice Herrig and looking shaky in her split nod over Randa Markos.

On the other hand, some believe Tatiana Suarez will run through Grasso. Suarez has been on a tear with a 5-0 start in her professional mixed martial arts career. One thing that could trip her up in this bout is her lack of experience with solid stand-up fighters. Grasso is by far the best boxer Suarez has shared the Octagon with. I’m gonna lean towards Suarez here as Grasso’s takedown defense has some holes.

Prediction: Tatiana Suarez

Dominick Reyes vs. Jared Cannonier

Many are hoping that Dominick Reyes continues his hot streak and puts away Jared Cannonier. It’s not that fans dislike Cannonier, but the light heavyweight division is in desperate need of some new blood. When you’ve got Mauricio “Shogun” Rua saying he’s one win away from a title shot in 2018, you know something is wrong.

Reyes has only gone the distance once. In the rest of his bouts, he’s finished his opponents in the first round. Cannonier is a considerable step up in competition, who isn’t likely to panic when Reyes brings on the pressure. The thing is for as calm as Cannonier can be, it means nothing if a punch or kick lands on the right spot. I believe it will.

Prediction: Dominick Reyes

Diego Rivas vs. Guido Cannetti

Diego Rivas is a step ahead of Guido Cannetti in all aspects of the game. Rivas is more patient than Cannetti, which I believe will ultimately win him the fight. With six first-round finishes, Cannetti is very dangerous in the opening frame. The problem here is, I think Rivas goes through it unscathed and picks his opponent apart.

Prediction: Diego Rivas

Andrea Lee vs. Veronica Macedo

Andrea Lee is going into her UFC debut with some hype surrounding her and for good reason. Lee is the former LFA women’s flyweight title holder. With her exciting style and bubbly personality, many have high hopes for “KGB.”

Veronica Macedo hasn’t fought since Oct. 2016 when she lost to Ashlee-Evans Smith. Her inactivity may play a role in the bout, but more than anything Lee is just more well-rounded. I expect an impressive debut from Lee here.

Prediction: Andrea Lee

Chad Laprise vs. Vicente Luque

Don’t let records fool you, this bout is tougher to call than you may think. Chad Laprise has a record of 13-2, while Luque stands at 12-6-1. To an uneducated fan, that’s all they need to know about the contest. Well think again.

Luque is 5-2 inside the Octagon. He may have struggled on the regional circuit, but Luque has turned things around on the biggest stage in the sport. All five of those wins have been finishes. Laprise will want to find a way to close the distance, which is easier said than done. I’m going to lean towards Luque here for a submission victory, first cracking Laprise with a power shot.

Prediction: Vicente Luque

That'll do it for the UFC Chile predictions.