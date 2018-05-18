UFC Chile Weigh-in Results: All Fighters Make Weight

It was smooth sailing at the UFC Chile weigh-ins.

Tomorrow night (May 19), UFC Chile takes place inside the Movistar Arena in Santiago, Chile. In the main event, welterweights Kamaru Usman and Demian Maia will do battle. Maia tipped the scales at 171 pounds, while Usman clocked in at 170 pounds.

In the co-main event, strawweight prospects Alexa Grasso and Tatiana Suarez are set the clash. They both made 115 pounds. Then you have Jared Cannonier taking on rising light heavyweight Dominick Reyes. The two combatants weighed in at 205 pounds.

Bantamweights Guido Cannetti and Diego Rivas will also scrap on the main card. They both were able to make weight at 136 pounds. Andrea Lee is set to make her highly anticipated UFC debut. For her flyweight clash, she weighed in at 125 pounds. Her opponent, Veronica Macedo, clocked in at 126 pounds. Kicking off the main card is a welterweight tilt between Chad Laprise and Vicente Luque. Laprise made the 171-pound mark, while Luque came in at 170 pounds.

You can check out the rest of the UFC Chile weigh-in results below:

Main Card (FOX Sports 1)

Demian Maia (171) vs. Kamaru Usman (170)

Alexa Grasso (115) vs. Tatiana Suarez (115)

Jared Cannonier (205) vs. Dominick Reyes (205)

Guido Cannetti (136) vs. Diego Rivas (136)

Andrea Lee (125) vs. Veronica Macedo (126)

Chad Laprise (171) vs. Vicente Luque (170)

Prelims (FOX Sports 2)

Zak Cummings (170) vs. Michel Prazeres (170)

Brandon Moreno (125) vs. Alexandre Pantoja (125)

Poliana Botelho (115) vs. Syuri Kondo (116)

Humberto Bandenay (145) vs. Gabriel Benitez (145)

Prelims (UFC Fight Pass)

Enrique Barzola (145) vs. Brandon Davis (146)

Henry Briones (136) vs. Frankie Saenz (136)

Claudio Puelles (154) vs. Felipe Silva (156)

Stick with MMANews.com as we’ll be providing live coverage of UFC Chile including live results, highlights, post-fight tidbits and more. The UFC Fight Pass portion of the prelims begins at 6:30 p.m. ET. The action rolls along on FOX Sports 2 at 8 p.m. ET. FOX Sports 1 will air the main card live at 10 p.m. ET.