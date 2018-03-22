UFC Color Commentator Joe Rogan: ‘I Just Don’t Like The Win Bonus’

Joe Rogan is speaking out against win bonuses.

The Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) color commentator has seen the promotion grow and thrive since 1997. Starting off as a backstage interviewer before transitioning to color commentary, Rogan has become a crucial part of the success that the UFC enjoys today.

It comes as no surprise that many turn to Rogan for his opinion on all things mixed martial arts. One of the topics that has been brought to his attention would be win bonuses. Rogan touched on the subject during a recent episode of the JRE MMA show.

Rogan made it clear that he isn’t a fan of the model (via MMAJunkie.com):

“I just don’t like the win bonus. I don’t think anybody fights harder for it. … That to me is a real issue. I think a guy should be paid what they get paid. I think if you have a contract, that contract should be for ‘X’ amount of money. If you have points on the pay-per-view, that’s on top of that. But (I don’t like) the idea that your win or loss has to be in the hands of what we have deemed completely incompetent judges.”

Do you side with Joe Rogan and believe that win bonuses should be abolished?