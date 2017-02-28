UFC Confirms Alexander Gustafsson vs. Glover Teixeira For May 28 Event

Alexander Gustafsson vs. Glover Teixeira has been made official.

A few days ago, a report surfaced claiming that Gustafsson and Teixeira were set to do battle in Stockholm, Sweden on May 28. A venue was not confirmed at the time, but the report noted that the light heavyweight clash would be the main event.

Today (Feb. 28), the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) announced the bout. The card will be a Fight Night event and it’ll be held inside the Ericsson Globe. The promotion confirmed Gustafsson vs. Teixeira will be the main event.

Tickets for the Fight Night event are going to go on general sale on March 31 at 10 a.m. CET.

“The Mauler” has gone 2-2 in his last four outings. In that span, Gustafsson fell short in title bouts against Jon Jones and Daniel Cormier. Before his championship tilt with “DC,” Gustafsson suffered a TKO loss at the hands of Anthony Johnson in his home country. He’ll get a chance to wash away that memory when he meets Teixeira in Stockholm.

Teixeira has gone 4-1 in his last five bouts. His only loss in the stretch was a 13-second knockout at the hands of “Rumble.” His last fight was a unanimous decision win over Jared Cannonier.