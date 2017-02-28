UFC Confirms Alexander Gustafsson vs. Glover Teixeira For May 28 Event

By
Fernando Quiles Jr.
-
0
Alexander Gustafsson
Image Credit: Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

Alexander Gustafsson vs. Glover Teixeira has been made official.

A few days ago, a report surfaced claiming that Gustafsson and Teixeira were set to do battle in Stockholm, Sweden on May 28. A venue was not confirmed at the time, but the report noted that the light heavyweight clash would be the main event.

Today (Feb. 28), the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) announced the bout. The card will be a Fight Night event and it’ll be held inside the Ericsson Globe. The promotion confirmed Gustafsson vs. Teixeira will be the main event.

Tickets for the Fight Night event are going to go on general sale on March 31 at 10 a.m. CET.

“The Mauler” has gone 2-2 in his last four outings. In that span, Gustafsson fell short in title bouts against Jon Jones and Daniel Cormier. Before his championship tilt with “DC,” Gustafsson suffered a TKO loss at the hands of Anthony Johnson in his home country. He’ll get a chance to wash away that memory when he meets Teixeira in Stockholm.

Teixeira has gone 4-1 in his last five bouts. His only loss in the stretch was a 13-second knockout at the hands of “Rumble.” His last fight was a unanimous decision win over Jared Cannonier.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

LATEST NEWS

Alexander Gustafsson

UFC Confirms Alexander Gustafsson vs. Glover Teixeira For May 28 Event

0
Alexander Gustafsson vs. Glover Teixeira has been made official. A few days ago, a report surfaced claiming that Gustafsson and Teixeira were set to do...
Benson Henderson

Benson Henderson Pulls Back on Toothpick Use Out of Fear For His Son

0
Benson Henderson is close to kicking his toothpick habit to the curb. The current Bellator lightweight is known for being a former Ultimate Fighting Championship...

Tom Duquesnoy Makes UFC debut in Kansas City, Meets Patrick Williams

0
French MMA prospect Tom Duquesnoy (14-1, 1NC) is the latest addition to the UFC Kansas City card. The former BAMMA two-division champion has been...

UFC Fight Night 106: Bethe Correia Dodges Carnival in Brazil to Train

0
Bethe Correia snubs the most Brazilian of festivities, the Carnaval Do Brasil, to take an alternative route to the gym. Correia meets Marion Reneau on...
Rashad Evans

Rashad Evans on Fighting at UFC 209: ‘It’s a Very Humbling Thing’

0
Rashad Evans is just glad to be allowed to compete again. The former Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) light heavyweight title holder was supposed to meet...