UFC Confirms Miocic-JDS 2 For Heavyweight Title As UFC 211 Main Event

On Tuesday, UFC confirmed via their official website what we reported on Monday here at MMANews.com — UFC 211 has a championship main event.

Headlining the UFC 211 pay-per-view card, which takes place in Dallas, Texas in May, is UFC Heavyweight Champion Stipe Miocic defending his title against former champion Junior Dos Santos in a rematch of their epic slugfest from UFC On FOX 13 back in 2011.

UFC.com wrote the following about the rematch:

“In 2014, Stipe Miocic and Junior Dos Santos engaged in an epic five-round battle that saw “Cigano” emerge with a razor-close victory that Miocic has wanted to avenge ever since. On Saturday, May 13, at American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas, Miocic gets his chance, and in the UFC 211 main event, he will face Dos Santos as a world heavyweight champion defending his title for the second time against the Brazilian bomber looking to regain the crown he has been chasing since 2012. “Stay tuned to UFC.com for more UFC 211 fight card announcements and ticket on-sale dates.”

UFC 211: Miocic vs. Dos Santos 2 takes place live from the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas on Saturday, May 13th.