UFC Confirms New Significant, Long-Term International TV Broadcast Partnership With OSN

As first reported by Adam Haynes here at MMANews.com earlier today via SportsBusiness.com, news began to surface regarding a new significant television deal that the UFC has secured, one that marks the first high-profile television deal acquired since the sale of the world’s leading MMA promotion from previous owners Lorenzo Fertitta and Frank Fertitta III and their Zuffa LLC. parent company to the current merged conglomerate of WME | IMG.

On Thursday, the UFC made the news regarding their new broadcast partnership with OSN, which essentially becomes the true destination for UFC programming in the MENA area, which includes two significant market broadcast upgrades, as the deal instantly makes the pay-cable service the biggest TV Network in both the Middle East and North Africa for fans of the UFC.

For additional information regarding the new TV deal acquired by the UFC this week, check out the official press release below. The press release was made available via the UFC’s official website, UFC.com, which was subsequently picked up by the Associated Press and other nrws wire services, as well as virtually every legitimate news outlet and/or print publication that includes sports coverage in their web content and/or television programming.