UFC Confirms Waterson vs. Namajunas for Kansas City in April

The UFC’s debut in Kansas City, MO has been confirmed, with a key strawweight fight in tow. During tonight’s UFC 208 broadcast, the promotion officially announced that UFC on Fox 24 will take place, as was previously reported, in KC — with an exciting fight between Michelle Waterson vs. Rose Namajunas.

Waterson (14-4), the former Invicta FC atomweight champion, has won both her appearances in the UFC. She was last seen submitting Paige VanZant this past December at UFC on Fox 22, which drew considerable ratings for Fox. Since then, Waterson has been something of the girl of the moment for the UFC, making media appearances for this week’s UFC 208. She was also briefly rumored to be in the running for a title shot, however UFC President Dana White later confirmed Jessica Andrade was next in line.

Instead, Waterson is matched up against former title challenger Rose Namajunas (5-3). Namajunas has been out of action since a July loss to Karolina Kowalkiewicz, who would go on to challenge Joanna Jedrzejczyk for strawweight gold. Prior to that, Namajunas had won three straight in the UFC.

Also announced for the Kansas City card is a key flyweight bout between TUF winner and title challenger Tim Elliot (13-7-1), and 13th ranked Louis Smolka (11-3). The bout will mark Elliot’s first fight since an exciting yet ultimately unsuccessful challenge of Demetrious “Mighty Mouse” Johnson’s flyweight title.

Additionally, Devin Clark (7-1) will meet Jake Collier (10-3) at light heavyweight, and at middleweight, Anthony Smith (26-12) takes on TUF 23 winner Andrew Sanchez (9-2).

The card will take place April 15 at the Sprint Center in Kansas City.

Update: Per the Sprint Center website, Waterson vs. Namajunas will serve as the co-main event.