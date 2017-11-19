UFC Contender Volkan Oezdemir Arrested for Battery in Florida

Volkan Oezdimir has been arrested and is pending trial following an assault which looks set to rule him out of a potential light heavyweight title shot

Oezdemir was taken into custody on Saturday in Fort Lauderdale and charged with aggravated battery causing bodily harm or disability. The news was first reported by MMAJunkie.com.

According to his arrest record, Oezdimir was placed and subsequently held in Broward County jail with a bond hearing set for Sunday morning. The hearing resulted in the Swiss-national being slapped with a $10,000 bond.

No other details of the case have been made available. A full report pertaining to the UFC light heavyweight contender’s arrest has not been uploaded to Broward County Sheriff’s department’s database.

Should Oezdmir be found guilty, it may seriously jeopardize not only his claim to a title shot but his career in the promotion. The 28-year-old was favored to face incumbent UFC light heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier in early 2018.