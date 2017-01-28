UFC President Dana White Responds To Conor McGregor PPV Interview

Speaking at the UFC post-fight press conference following UFC on Fox 23 in Denver Saturday, UFC President Dana White was questioned about Conor McGregor’s now notorious PPV interview. The interview, with Ariel Helwani in Manchester, saw McGregor open fire, saying “F*** the UFC” and stating that he was more than willing to set up a superfight in boxing with Floyd Mayweather without them. Not only that, but the event was essentially counter-programming to the UFC Denver event that night. McGregor even claimed that the 5,000 in attendance were more than showed up for the card in Colorado.

When brought to White attention, he initially stated that he hadn’t heard McGregor’s comments – but added his response.

When you’re about to do a Pay-per-View where you’re charging people five bucks to listen to you talk, I’m sure you’re going to say some pretty crazy s—. You know how I feel about Conor, I’ve always shown Conor nothing but respect, and if he wants to go down that road with us, let me tell you, it’ll be an epic fall.

White also confirmed that there have been no additional talks about the McGregor vs. Mayweather fight since his public offer of $25 million to each fighter. In fact, the UFC President feels the bout is now extremely unlikely, though he did leave the door open for it in the end.