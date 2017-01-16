UFC Denver Free Fight: Valentina Shevchenko Thwarts Sarah Kaufman

No. 1 ranked women’s bantamweight Valentina Shevchenko made her Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) debut in Dec. 2015. She stepped in as a late replacement for Germaine de Randamie. She clashed with former women’s Strikeforce bantamweight champion Sarah Kaufman.

The official YouTube channel of the UFC uploaded the fight in its entirety.

“Bullet” entered the contest on a four-fight winning streak. Shevchenko’s clinch work and ground control told the story of this fight. Kaufman failed to find her range when she was standing and any time she found an opening, she was taken down. The former champion took her opponent to the ground in the final frame, but it was too late.

Shevchenko earned a split decision victory and improved her record to 12-1. She is now 13-2 and coming off the biggest win of her career, defeating Holly Holm by unanimous decision. She will meet Julianna Pena at a UFC on FOX event inside the Pepsi Center in Denver, Colorado on Jan. 28.