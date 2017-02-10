UFC Embedded (Ep. 4): Holly Holm Makes an Appearance on LIVE With Kelly

The time has almost arrived.
Tomorrow night (Feb. 11) the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) returns to pay-per-view (PPV). The promotion will hold its first event in Brooklyn, NY inside the Barclays Center. The main event features the inaugural interim UFC women’s featherweight title bout between Holly Holm and Germaine de Randamie.
Speaking of Holm, she was a recent guest on “LIVE with Kelly.” Episode four of UFC Embedded began showing part of Holm’s appearance on the the morning talk show. Check out the description from the official YouTube channel of the UFC below:
“On Episode four of UFC 208 Embedded, featherweight title contender Holly Holm demonstrates her skills to the morning talk show audience. Opponent Germaine de Randamie embraces her moment in the spotlight and gets a photo with middleweight great Anderson Silva at media day. Derek Brunson braces to compete against his favorite fighter in the Octagon. A lighthearted Silva goes about his fight week and teases teammate Jacare Souza, then it’s back to business for the fighters in the workout rooms. UFC 208 Embedded is an all-access, behind-the-scenes video blog leading up to the inaugural women’s featherweight title fight taking place Saturday, February 11th. See it live on Pay-Per-View and UFC.TV”