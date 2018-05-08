UFC & Walt Disney Reach Deal, ESPN+ Getting Exclusive UFC Content

The Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) is looking to make a major splash in the live streaming world.

While many have been eagerly waiting to see where the UFC will wind up when it comes to a television deal, the promotion has announced an exclusive streaming agreement. UFC and The Walt Disney Company have reached a multi-year media rights deal that will see exclusive UFC content on ESPN+ including 30-minute specials, content from UFC’s library as well as re-runs of pay-per-view airings on ESPN’s linear networks. This will take effect in Jan. 2019.

It’s important to note that this deal is for streaming and television rights for the UFC remain up for grabs. ESPN+ is a subscription-based streaming service. Subscribers pay $4.99 a month, or $49.99 a year. Here’s some exclusive UFC content announced for ESPN+:

• Exclusive, all new-seasons of “Dana White’s Contender Series” beginning in June 2019

• A new original, all-access series produced by IMG Original Content

• Exclusive pre- and post-event shows for all 15 “UFC on ESPN+ Fight Nights”

• Non-exclusive access to UFC’s full archive of programming, including historic events, classic bouts, and original programming

• Additional UFC-branded content, including “UFC Countdown” shows, press conferences, weigh-ins, and pre-and post-shows

ESPN+ subscribers will be able to see UFC Fight Pass and UFC PPV cards for a separate cost. In the announcement, the UFC drove home the point that the streaming deal caters to their younger fan base. UFC President Dana White had the following to say:

“I couldn’t be more excited to partner with The Walt Disney Company and ESPN on an agreement that will continue to grow our sport. UFC has always done deals with the right partners at the right time and this one is no exception. We will now have the ability to deliver fights to our young fan base wherever they are and whenever they want it. This deal is a home run for ESPN and UFC.”

Will you be paying for ESPN+ once UFC programming is added?