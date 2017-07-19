UFC Executive: Brock Lesnar ‘Not Currently’ in USADA Testing Pool

By
Dana Becker
-
Brock Lesnar
Image Credit: Brandon Magnus/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

Jeff Novitzky, the UFC Vice President of Athlete Health and Performance, denied a report that former heavyweight champion Brock Lesnar was once again in the USADA testing pool.

Reports started circulating Wednesday regarding Lesnar, a current member of the WWE’s active roster. He last fought at UFC 200 in 2016, but failed multiple drug tests during that time.

“(Lesnar) is not currently enrolled in the USADA testing pool, nor has there been any inquiry on his part to do so,” Novitzky told MMAjunkie.

In the UFC’s anti-doping policy, a fighter must tell them they want to return to competition and must be available for testing for at least six months before fighting again.

Lesnar (5-3-1) ended a five-year retirement when he returned last July and fought Mark Hunt. He earned a decision win, which was overturned due to a failed drug test.

