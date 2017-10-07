UFC Expects 1,500 Police, Firemen, EMTs at UFC 216 Saturday

The UFC already donated a million dollars to victims of the recent Las Vegas shooting.

Now, they are doing more.

UFC president Dana White told ESPN Friday that 1,500 police, firemen and EMTs are expected to be at UFC 216 Saturday free of charge.

“I’ve never been in a position where I don’t even know how many people are going to show up here tomorrow,” White said. “People bought tickets, but were flying in from other places. Did they cancel their flight? A lot of these airlines are saying you can use the ticket anytime you want if you don’t want to come to Vegas. It might just be me, the media and 1,500 first responders here tomorrow. And I don’t care. This isn’t an event about the gate or about any of that stuff. This is about the families, the victims, Las Vegas, and not bowing down to cowards.”

UFC 216 features two title fights from the T-Mobile Arena.