UFC Release Explosive Promotional Video for UFC 209: Woodley v Thompson

UFC 209 will feature a much-anticipated welterweight title rematch between Tyron Woodley and Stephen ‘Wonderboy’ Thompson.

What better way to leave UFC 208 in the past. The next pay-per-view (PPV) instalment from the world’s leading promotion could potentially feature two of 2017’s closest fights.

UFC 209 sees the promotion return to the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on March 4, headlined by the second instalment of Tyron Woodley versus Stephen Thompson. Both men fought to the end in a thrilling majority draw decision at UFC 205, which kept the belt around the waist of ‘T-Wood’.

Listen to Stephen ‘Wonderboy’ Thompsons exclusive interview with MMA News, where he discusses his upcoming fight with Tyron Woodley here.

Aside from the welterweight title bout, and interim title will be on the line when Tony Ferguson and Khabib Nurmagomedov look to settle the dispute over the #1 contender’s spot. The winner will undoubtedly accelerate to the prime spot as the challenger to the existing UFC Lightweight champion, Conor McGregor.

As if this wasn’t enough, UFC critic Mark Hunt will forget his differences with top brass to square off against Alistair Overeem in a heavyweight match of mammoth proportions. Both men fought before, with Hunt looking to exact revenge for the submission defeat at Dream: 5 in 2008.