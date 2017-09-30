UFC: Fabricio Werdum to Work with LGBTQ Community

The promotion has confirmed that Fabricio Werdum will provide outreach to the LGBTQ community following homophobic remarks made towards Tony Ferguson

The UFC has taken action following Fabricio Werdum’s homophobic rant on Thursday.

The UFC released a statement on Friday to confirm that the organization was “disappointed” by Werdum’s comments. In order to make amends, the former UFC heavyweight champ has agreed to outreach in the LGBTQ community:

“The UFC organization is disappointed with recent comments made by Fabricio Werdum at a promotional event in Los Angeles. The nature and implication of his comments do not reflect UFC’s views and will not be tolerated, no matter the manner in which they are used.

We acknowledge and appreciate that Fabricio has since apologized to the organization and to anyone he may have offended with his words. As high profile athletes, role models, and global ambassadors of the sport of Mixed Martial Arts, athletes under contract with UFC are required to abide by the Athlete Conduct Policy. Given his breach of this policy, Fabricio has agreed to perform community outreach within the LGBTQ community in Las Vegas, taking steps to enact change and make a direct impact within the community.”