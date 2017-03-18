UFC Fight Night London: Official Weigh-ins (Video)

While the UFC returns to London, England on Saturday night, Sean Shelby had to be vigilant at the ceremonial weigh-ins on Friday.

UFC Fight Night 107 is scheduled for Saturday night at The O2 Arena in London, where the full card will stream live on UFC Fight Pass. England’s Jimi Manuwa takes on “The Ultimate Fighter 19” winner Corey Anderson in the main event on the evening.

Shelby, the UFC matchmaker, had his work cut out following some intense “argy-bargy” as the Brits say.

Watch the UFC Fight Night London: Official Weigh-ins full video above