UFC Fight Night London: Official Weigh-ins (Video)

By
Adam Haynes
-
0

While the UFC returns to London, England on Saturday night, Sean Shelby had to be vigilant at the ceremonial weigh-ins on Friday.

UFC Fight Night 107 is scheduled for Saturday night at The O2 Arena in London, where the full card will stream live on UFC Fight Pass. England’s Jimi Manuwa takes on “The Ultimate Fighter 19” winner Corey Anderson in the main event on the evening.

Shelby, the UFC matchmaker, had his work cut out following some intense “argy-bargy” as the Brits say.

Watch the UFC Fight Night London: Official Weigh-ins full video above

LATEST NEWS

UFC London: Ian Entwistle Pulled From Bout With Brett Johns at Last Minute

0
UFC bantamweight Ian Entwistle was expected to fight against Johns at catchweight on Saturday’s UFC Fight Night London. England's Entwistle had missed weight on Friday,...

Three Fighters Test Positive For Marijuana Following UFC Fight Night 104

0
Three UFC fighters have reportedly tested positive for marijuana following UFC Fight Night 104 in Houston, Texas.  Niko Price, Curtis Blaydes and Abel Trujillo are...
video

Boxing Superstar Sergey Kovalev Confronts Conor McGregor in Heated Discussion

0
Conor McGregor appeared to get on the wrong side of boxing's former light heavyweight champion Sergey Kovalev on Friday night. Not a good move. "The...
video

On the Fly: Fight Night London – Brad Pickett Fight Week (Video)

0
British MMA pioneer and Dana White's favorite fighter, Brad Pickett, will say goodbye to fans following his last fight at UFC Fight Night 107...
video

UFC Fight Night London: Official Weigh-ins (Video)

0
While the UFC returns to London, England on Saturday night, Sean Shelby had to be vigilant at the ceremonial weigh-ins on Friday. UFC Fight Night...