If you’ve ever watched a submission ace like Joe Lauzon work inside the Octagon and wondered how he did the things he did, you are in luck.

Rener and Ryron Gracie do an excellent job of breaking down the finer parts to a submission fighter in their “Gracie Breakdown” segments.

Going under the microscope for this edition is a 2012 win by Lauzon over Jamie Varner. Lauzon faces Marcin Held Sunday night at UFC Fight Night 103.