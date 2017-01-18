UFC Fight Night 103 Ratings Crack Million Thanks to BJ Penn, Yair Rodriguez

Despite going up against the second half of Pittsburgh-Kansas City in the NFL playoffs, the main card for UFC Fight Night 103 still cracked the million viewers mark.

According to a tweet by Jason Floyd of The MMA Report, the FOX Sports 1 four-fight main card was watched by 1.090 million viewers. That number topped the FS1 prelims, which were watched by 824,000.

The early prelims streamed on UFC Fight Pass, while the post-fight show was viewed by 364,000 on FS1.

#UFCPhoenix TV Viewership:

Prelims: 824k

Main Card: 1.090 million

Post Fight: 364k — Jason Floyd (@Jason_Floyd) January 18, 2017

The card featured BJ Penn returning, but losing to Yair Rodriguez. Also, Joe Lauzon defeated Marcin Held in a lightweight showdown.