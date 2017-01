UFC Fight Night 103: Rodriguez vs. Penn Results From Phoenix, Arizona

On Sunday evening, the MMA world likely saw the final Octagon appearance of a true legend.

UFC Hall Of Famer and former two-division World Champion B.J. Penn made his return, losing via stoppage to dangerous undefeated contender Yair Rodriguez, a former winner of The Ultimate Fighter: Brazil.

Rodriguez stopped Penn via TKO at just 24 seconds of the second round after dominating the majority of the fight, blasting the Hawaiian MMA legend with a wide variety of kicks.

Below are UFC Fight Night 103: Rodriguez vs. Penn quick-match results from Phoenix, Arizona: