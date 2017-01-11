UFC Fight Night 104: Bantamweights Ricardo Ramos, Michinori Tanaka to Tangle

Bantamweights Ricardo Ramos and Michinori Tanaka have agreed to meet at UFC Fight Night 104 next month.

Ramos came to the eye of UFC president Dana White on his reality series “Lookin’ for a Fight” when he defeated Alfred Khashakyan. The 21-year-old was coming off a loss to Manny Vazquez in February for the Legacy FC title via decision, his first defeat in his career since turning pro in 2012.

The 26-year-old Tanaka (11-2) signed with the UFC as an unbeaten prospect in 2014, earning a decision win over Roland Delorme in his debut. Since, he has dropped two of three, beating Joe Soto and falling to Rani Yahya and Kyung Ho Kang.

UFC Fight Night 104 features the return of “The Korean Zombie,” as Chan Sung Jung battles Dennis Bermudez from the Toyota Center in Houston. Also, Alexa Grasso faces Felice Herrig and Evan Dunham meets Abel Trujillo.