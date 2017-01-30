UFC Fight Night 104: Bermudez Favored to Triumph Over Korean Zombie

The UFC makes its way to Houston, Texas for Fight Night 104 headlined by Bermudez and ‘Korean Zombie’ this coming Saturday.

The main event at ‘104 sees the MMA return of the one-time fan favorite ‘Korean Zombie’ against Dennis Bermudez in the featherweight division. Bermudez is 9-2 in his last 11 UFC fights, and is the favorite according to bookmaker’s odds to extend his win streak.

The women’s strawweight division sees two bouts, as Felice Herrig takes on Alexa Grasso and Angela Hill faces Jessica Andrade. Anthony Hamilton and Marcel Fortuna square off in the heavyweight division.

UFC FIGHT NIGHT 104 odds for Saturday, as correct at time of publishing:

Sat 2/4 – UFC Fight Night 104 – Toyota Center – Houston, Texas – FS1

Featherweight 5 rounds –

Chan Sung Jung +155 o2½ -230

Dennis Bermudez -195 u2½ +170

Strawweight 3 rounds –

Felice Herrig +235 o2½ -260

Alexa Grasso -315 u2½ +180

Lightweight 3 rounds –

James Vick -105 o1½ -185

Abel Trujillo -135 u1½ +145

Light Heavyweight 3 rounds –

Volkan Oezdemir +240 o1½ -130

Ovince St. Preux -320 u1½ -110

Heavyweight 3 rounds

Marcel Fortuna +145 o1½ -140

Anthony Hamilton -185 u1½ +100

Strawweight 3 rounds –

Angela Hill +250 o2½ -130

Jessica Andrade -350 u2½ -110