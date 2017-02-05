UFC Fight Night 104 Bonuses: Andrade & Hill Take $50,000 ‘Fight of the Night’

Four Fighters on the main card of last night’s Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) Fight Night event are $50,000 richer.

Those four competitors are Jessica Andrade, Angela Hill, Marcel Fortuna, and of course Chan Sung Jung. The “Korean Zombie” and Fortuna earned “Performance of the Night” honors. Andrade and Hill took home “Fight of the Night” bonuses.

The UFC revealed the bonuses on the FOX Sports 1 post-fight show.

Jung crumpled Dennis Bermudez is in his first fight since Aug. 2013. The “Korean Zombie” earned the first-round knockout with a clean uppercut.

As for Fortuna, he dropped Hamilton with a vicious one hitter quitter via his right hand. The finish occurred in the first round.

Last, but not least was the thrilling strawweight contest between Andrade and Hill. “Bate Estaca” won the fight by unanimous decision, but “Overkill” show great improvements from her first UFC run. Hill took plenty of clean shots, but she was always in the fight.

