UFC Fight Night 104 Bonuses: Andrade & Hill Take $50,000 ‘Fight of the Night’

By
Fernando Quiles Jr.
-
0
Image Credit: Mark J. Rebilas of USA TODAY Sports

Four Fighters on the main card of last night’s Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) Fight Night event are $50,000 richer.

Those four competitors are Jessica Andrade, Angela Hill, Marcel Fortuna, and of course Chan Sung Jung. The “Korean Zombie” and Fortuna earned “Performance of the Night” honors. Andrade and Hill took home “Fight of the Night” bonuses.

The UFC revealed the bonuses on the FOX Sports 1 post-fight show.

Jung crumpled Dennis Bermudez is in his first fight since Aug. 2013. The “Korean Zombie” earned the first-round knockout with a clean uppercut.

As for Fortuna, he dropped Hamilton with a vicious one hitter quitter via his right hand. The finish occurred in the first round.

Last, but not least was the thrilling strawweight contest between Andrade and Hill. “Bate Estaca” won the fight by unanimous decision, but “Overkill” show great improvements from her first UFC run. Hill took plenty of clean shots, but she was always in the fight.

You can see the full UFC Fight Night 104 results here.

LATEST NEWS

UFC Fight Night 104 Bonuses: Andrade & Hill Take $50,000 ‘Fight of the Night’

Fernando Quiles Jr. -
0
Four Fighters on the main card of last night's Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) Fight Night event are $50,000 richer. Those four competitors are Jessica Andrade,...

Video: Chan Sung Jung Knocks Out Dennis Bermudez With an Uppercut

Fernando Quiles Jr. -
0
The third Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) event of 2017 is in the books. Serving as the event's headliner was the returning Chan Sung Jung. He...
video

Dennis Bermudez on Loss to Chan Sung Jung: ‘I Thought it Was an Early...

Fernando Quiles Jr. -
0
Things didn't go in Dennis Bermudez's favor last night (Feb. 4). "The Menace" took on the returning Chan Sung Jung in the main event of...

UFC Fight Night 104 Results: ‘Korean Zombie’ Returns With Emphatic Knockout

Fernando Quiles Jr. -
0
Last night (Feb. 4), the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) held its third event in 2017. The fights took place inside the Toyota Center in...

Video: Watch Khalil Rountree Ice Daniel Jolly With Knee to The Head

Fernando Quiles Jr. -
0
Khalil Rountree wasn't interested in going the distance tonight (Feb. 4). The Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) Fight Night prelims are underway inside the Toyota Center...