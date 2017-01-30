UFC Fight Night 104: No Ceremonial Weigh-Ins, Full Card Details

There will be no ceremonial weigh ins at UFC Fight Night 104, but fans are invited to observe open workouts this coming Thursday.

UFC officials have confirmed that ceremonial weigh-ins will not take place for this event. All competitors will be clocked at official weigh-ins, which will take place behind closed doors.

Fans are welcome to attend Thursday’s open workouts, which begin at 12:30 p.m. CT at Henke & Pillot (809 Congress Ave. in Houston). Among the fighters exhibiting are Chan Sung Jung and Dennis Bermudez, co-headliners Alexa Grasso and Felice Herrig, and main-card opponents James Vick and Abel Trujillo.

Fight Night 104 will go ahead on Saturday at Toyota Center in Houston. Bouts are broadcast on FS1, with early prelims available on UFC Fight Pass.

See below for UFC Fight Night 104 lineup details:

MAIN CARD (FS1, 10 p.m. ET)

Dennis Bermudez vs. Chan Sung Jung

Alexa Grasso vs. Felice Herrig

Abel Trujillo vs. James Vick

Volkan Oezdemir vs. Ovince Saint Preux

Marcel Fortuna vs. Anthony Hamilton

Jessica Andrade vs. Angela Hill

PRELIMINARY CARD (FS1, 8 p.m. ET)

Curtis Blaydes vs. Adam Milstead

Chris Gruetzemacher vs. Chas Skelly

Ricardo Lucas Ramos vs. Michinori Tanaka

Bec Rawlings vs. Tecia Torres

PRELIMINARY CARD (UFC Fight Pass, 7 p.m. ET)

Alex Morono vs. Niko Price

Daniel Jolly vs. Khalil Rountree