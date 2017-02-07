UFC Fight Night 104: Numbers Down on Last Year’s ‘Super Bowl’ Weekend

UFC’s Fight Night 104 on Super Bowl weekend did not perform as well in viewer ratings when compared to last year.

Sports TV Ratings confirm that Fight Night 104 pulled in 1.158 million viewers to Fox Sports 1 on Saturday night. Prelims brought in approximately 834,000 viewers to the network. The card featured the return of popular featherweight ‘Korean Zombie’ [Chan Sung Jung] and Dennis Bermudez at Toyota Center in Houston, Texas.

The main card hit 1.286 million viewers at its peak [from 11:15 to 11:30 p.m. ET]. Further details confirm that UFC Fight Night 104 attracted 590,000 viewers in the 18-to-49 demographic for the main card, with 420,000 tuning in for the prelims.

UFC Fight Night 82 fell on Super Bowl weekend and was headlined by big-name welterweights Stephen ‘Wonderboy’ Thompson and Johny Hendricks. The card officially pulled in 1.3 million viewers. UFC Fight Night 82 saw numbers for prelims peak somewhere just under 1.1 million viewers. ‘Fight Night 82’ was intended to go ahead as a pay-per-view event (UFC 196) prior to being downgraded to a ‘Fight Night’ following injuries to both fighters prevented Cain Velasquez from meeting Fabricio Werdum.