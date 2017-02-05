UFC Fight Night 104 Results: ‘Korean Zombie’ Returns With Emphatic Knockout

Image Credit: Mark J. Rebilas of USA TODAY Sports

Last night (Feb. 4), the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) held its third event in 2017. The fights took place inside the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas. Taking center stage in the main event was the return of Chan Sung Jung. His opponent was Dennis Bermudez, who had won two straight bouts going into the match-up.

Many wondered how the “Korean Zombie” would fare after being away from active mixed martial arts (MMA) competition for over 3 and a half years. He had served his mandatory military duties for South Korea.

Jung answered those questions by doing what he does best, finish his opponent.

At first, Jung was eating some clean shots from Bermudez. One of those shots wobbled the “Korean Zombie” a bit. The good news was, Jung did a great job stuffing takedowns. That was the key in this fight as he was able to blast “The Menace” with an uppercut and that’s all she wrote.

You can see the full UFC Fight Night 104 results including the FOX Sports 1 (FS1) and UFC Fight Pass portions of the prelims below:

Main Card (FS1)

Featherweight: Chan Sung Jung def. Dennis Bermudez via KO (Punch) – R1, 2:29

Women’s Strawweight: Felice Herrig def. Alexa Grasso via Unanimous Decision (29-28, 29-28, 30-27)

Lightweight: James Vick def. Abel Trujillo via Submission (D’Arce choke) – R3, 0:49

Light Heavyweight: Volkan Oezdemir def. Ovince Saint Preux via Split Decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)

Heavyweight: Marcel Fortuna def. Anthony Hamilton via KO (Punch) – R1, 3:10

Women’s Strawweight: Jéssica Andrade def. Angela Hill via Unanimous Decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

Prelims (FS1)

Heavyweight: Curtis Blaydes def. Adam Milstead via TKO (Knee Injury) – R2, 0:59

Featherweight: Chas Skelly def. Chris Gruetzemacher via Submission (Rear-Naked Choke) – R2, 2:01

Bantamweight: Ricardo Ramos def. Michinori Tanaka via Unanimous Decision (29-28, 30-27, 29-28)

Catchweight (117.5 lbs): Tecia Torres def. Bec Rawlings via Unanimous Decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

Prelims (UFC Fight Pass)

Welterweight: Niko Price def. Alex Morono via KO (Punch) – R2, 5:00

Light Heavyweight: Khalil Rountree def. Daniel Jolly via KO (Knee) – R1, 0:52

