UFC Fight Night 104 Weigh-In Results: One Fighter Misses Weight

By
Fernando Quiles Jr.
-
0

Tomorrow night (Feb. 4) the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) will hold its third event of 2017.

This time, it’s a Super Bowl weekend card in Houston, Texas. Twenty-four fighters will enter the Toyota Center in hopes of walking out victorious. Headlining the UFC Fight Night event will be a featherweight scrap. The “Korean Zombie” Chan Sung Jung makes his return after serving his mandatory military duties. He’ll do battle against Dennis Bermudez.

The co-main event showcases a young strawweight prospect and a seasoned veteran. Lobo Gym fighter Alexa Grasso hopes to continue her path to becoming something special in the 115-pound division. Standing in her way is the always tough Felice Herrig, who is coming off a submission win over Kailin Curran.

Lightweights Abel Trujillo and James Vick weren’t supposed to fight each other tomorrow. Injuries to their previous opponents changed that. Trujillo’s only two losses inside the Octagon are to Khabib Nurmagomedov and Tony Ferguson. Vick hopes to become the third.

Jessica Andrade could very well punch her ticket to a title shot against Joanna Jedrzejczyk or whoever the champion is when “Bate Estaca” is ready. To do that, she’ll need to get past Invicta FC strawweight champion Angela Hill.

The official weigh-ins took place today. Only Bec Rawlings failed to make weight. She will give up 20 percent of her purse to her opponent, Tecia Torres. After the weigh-ins, Rawlings opened up about her hypothyroidism.

Check out the weigh-in results below:

Main Card (FS1, 10 p.m. ET)

Dennis Bermudez (145.5) vs. Chan Sung Jung (145.5)

Alexa Grasso (116) vs. Felice Herrig (115.5)

Abel Trujillo (156) vs. James Vick (155.5)

Volkan Oezdemir (206) vs. Ovince Saint Preux (205)

Marcel Fortuna (210.5) vs. Anthony Hamilton (258.5)

Jessica Andrade (115.5) vs. Angela Hill (116)

Prelims (FS1 Portion, 8 p.m. ET)

Curtis Blaydes (264.5) vs. Adam Milstead (233.5)

Chris Gruetzemacher (145) vs. Chas Skelly (146)

Ricardo Ramos (135) vs. Michinori Tanaka (135)

Bec Rawlings (117.5*) vs. Tecia Torres (115.5) – 20 percent of Rawlings’ purse has been forfeited to Torres

Prelims (UFC Fight Pass Portion, 7 p.m. ET)

Alex Morono (170) vs. Niko Price (170.5)

Daniel Jolly (204.5) vs. Khalil Rountree (205)

