UFC Fight Night 105 Bonuses: Derrick Lewis & Travis Browne Snag $50,000

Derrick Lewis and Travis Browne may not be chums anytime soon, but they can thank each other for the UFC Fight Night 105 bonuses.

Last night (Feb. 19), the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) held its fifth event of 2017. This time it was for a Fight Night event in Halifax, Nova Scotia, Canada. The action took place inside the Scotiabank Centre and aired live on FOX Sports 1 (FS1).

Serving as the main event was a heavyweight clash between Derrick Lewis and Travis Browne. “The Black Beast” came into this bout holding the eighth spot on the 265-pound UFC rankings. “Hapa” was just behind Lewis at ninth.

Browne found some early success with the body kicks. While the offense looked effective, Lewis insists he was only worried about soiling himself at that point. Eventually, the power punches of Lewis were too much for Browne to handle. After “Hapa” stumbled down to the canvas, Lewis knocked him out with ground-and-pound.

Lewis and Browne were awarded an extra $50,000 for their “Fight of the Night” performance. They weren’t the only ones to earn some extra change.

Paul Felder and Alessandro Ricci opened the main card in a lightweight clash. Felder ended Ricci’s night in the first round. “The Irish Dragon” was handed a “Performance of the Night” bonus. Thiago Santos was also awarded an extra $50,000 for his wheel kick TKO win over Jack Marshman.