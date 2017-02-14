UFC Fight Night 105: Full Bout Details and Broadcast Times

By
Adam Haynes
UFC officials have confirmed broadcast fixtures and confirmation of lineups for Sunday’s card schedule at Scotiabank Centre in Halifax, Nova Scotia, Canada.

Derrick Lewis takes on Travis Browne in the heavyweight headliner, which follows six fights on the main card which will begin 9 p.m E.T.

Johny Hendricks has moved up to middleweight where he will face veteran Hector Lombard. A featherweight clash between Sam Sicilia and Gavin Tucker plus a middleweight showdown between Cezar Ferreira and Elias Theodorou beef things up.

Bantamweights Gina Mazany and Sara McMann, plus lightweights Paul Felder and Alessandro Ricci make bulk up the main card.

FS1 will show the prelims from 7 p.m, E.T.

Fans can watch Santiago Ponzinibbio vs. Nordine Taleb, strawweights Carla Esparza  vs. Randa Markos, a bantamweight clash between Reginaldo Vieira and Aiemann Zahabi plus middleweights Jack Marshman and Thiago “Marreta” Santos.

UFC Fight Pass will show just one bout, which is a middleweight battle between Ryan Janes and Gerald Meerschaert at 6:30 p.m, E.T.

UFC Fight Night 105 in Halifax is as follows:

Derrick Lewis vs. Travis Browne
Johny Hendricks vs. Hector Lombard
Sam Sicilia vs. Gavin Tucker
Cezar Ferreira vs. Elias Theodorou
Gina Mazany vs. Sara McMann
Paul Felder vs. Alessandro Ricci

PRELIMINARY CARD (FS1, 7 p.m. ET)

Santiago Ponzinibbio vs. Nordine Taleb
Carla Esparza vs. Randa Markos
Reginaldo Vieira vs. Aiemann Zahabi
Jack Marshman vs. Thiago “Marreta” Santos

PRELIMINARY CARD (UFC Fight Pass, 6:30 p.m. ET)

Ryan Janes vs. Gerald Meerschaert

